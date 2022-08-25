Blitz Kickoff: Thursday night high school football scores and highlights

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's Week 1 of the high school football regular season! Be sure and tune in to 3NEWS at 10 p.m. for the most comprehensive highlights in the Coastal Bend!
Thursday night's games include:
Skidmore-Tynan at Taft was pushed back to a 7:30 p.m. start. Check below for the latest score updates.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- New school zone on Saratoga near Carroll High School to be activated Monday
- What's the difference between a landspout and supercell tornado?
- Emergency crews rescue worker from water tower on Carmel Pkwy.
- Why are there so many dragonflies all of a sudden?
- New Carroll High School missing school zones along Saratoga Boulevard
- 'Bad decision': Corpus Christi attorney arrested for human smuggling says he gave ride to hitchhikers
- CCISD works to control increase of fire ants being seen, felt on school grounds because of recent rain
Want to send us a news tip?
Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.
If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.