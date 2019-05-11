CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Here are the three nominees for the Week 10 Blitz "Play of the Week." You can vote on our Kiii3Sports Twitter page HERE. The winning play will be shown again on the Blitz this Friday.
Nominee #1: Taft QB Oscar Ozuna powers through for a score
Nominee #2: Miller's defense with a scoop and score against Ray
Nominee #3: Kingsville's Tarance Carter takes the opening kick to the house
