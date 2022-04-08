Blitz Preview: Alice Coyotes

The Coyotes have two high-profile transfers in QB Cutter Stewart and DB/WR Hector Gaza III.

Example video title will go here for this video

ALICE, Texas — 2022 might be the "Year of the Tiger" in the Chinese Zodiac, but for the Alice Coyotes is the "Year of the Transfer."

The Coyotes should be a force this season, especially offensively with the Coastal Bend's top quarterback Cutter Stewart transferring in from Orange Grove. The senior Stewart has already passed for over 8,000 yards so far in his high school career and is Texas's active leader.

And while Head Coach Kyle Atwood wouldn't commit to a starter just yet, Stewart was receiving a majority of the snaps with the ones.