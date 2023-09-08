Blitz Preview: Alice Coyotes

The Coyotes will have a new look on the field and on the sideline in 2023.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's a season of change out in Coyote country with Alice sporting a new coaching staff, but the same high expectations.

Alice hired long time South Texas Coach J.R. Castellano to replace Kyle Atwood, who took the job at Holliday in the Wichita Falls area. The move comes off the heels of the Coyotes suffering a disappointing first round exit while Castellano took Taft to its best season in 40 years, which lead to him being offered the Coyotes' job.

Between the new playback and over half the roster being new starters, Castellano says the two scrimmages and tough 5A competition in non-district games will definitely be an early season litmus test. Alice will face King, Veterans Memorial, Victoria West and Flour Bluff. It's a tough slate to get Castellano's Coyotes ready for the likes of rival Calallen in district.