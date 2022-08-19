x
Friday Night Sports Blitz

Blitz Preview: Aransas Pass Panthers

The Panthers are looking to make progress under second year Head Coach Justin Taylor after going winless last season.
Credit: KIII

ARANSAS PASS, Texas — The Aransas Pass Panthers looked like an improved team in scrimmage play after going 0-10 in Justin Tylor's first season.

Coach Taylor says it's due in big part to it being year two in his offensive system and have increased numbers in camp to go along with what he feels was a strong offseason program.

The Panthers are still in a tough district with Edna and Vanderbilt Industrial, one that now also features the London Pirates. So a tough task, but Coach Taylor says he wants to see some competitiveness in these games and for his program to take some strides forward this season.

SIGHTS and SOUNDS from the scrimmage between Beeville Jones and Aransas Pass tonight! AP looked much improved after coming off a winless season and Beeville has half the players back from an area round team. PREVIEWS: -Beeville: 10 PM -AP: Fri. 6 PM #3SportsBlitz Sports Blitz - KIII 3 News

Posted by Chris Thomasson at KIII 3News on Thursday, August 18, 2022

Out in Aransas Pass for the Panthers’ scrimmage tonight against Beeville Jones! I’ll have a season preview with the...

Posted by Chris Thomasson at KIII 3News on Thursday, August 18, 2022

