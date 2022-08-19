Blitz Preview: Aransas Pass Panthers

Coach Taylor says it's due in big part to it being year two in his offensive system and have increased numbers in camp to go along with what he feels was a strong offseason program.

The Panthers are still in a tough district with Edna and Vanderbilt Industrial, one that now also features the London Pirates. So a tough task, but Coach Taylor says he wants to see some competitiveness in these games and for his program to take some strides forward this season.