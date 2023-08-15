Blitz Preview: Aransas Pass Panthers

AP brings back almost three-quarters of its starters, albeit from a team that went 1-9 last season. Third year Head Coach Justin Taylor knows if his panthers are going to turn the page, they're going to have to do it in arguably the toughest 3a district in the coastal bend against the likes of Edna, Vanderbilt Industrial and London. Taylor says that's the reason why the coaching staff demanded just as much in the weight room this offseason as they have on the field in camp.