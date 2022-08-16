Blitz Preview: Banquete Bulldogs

Lance Riddell is the first new head coach for Banquete in 20 years.

Example video title will go here for this video

BANQUETE, Texas — For the first time since the George W. Bush administration the Banquete Bulldogs will have a new head coach in the sideline.

Kevin Hermes decided to go into administration after serving as the Bulldogs' head coach since 2002 and on the staff even longer than that. Banquete didn't have to go far to find his replacement, promoting defensive coordinator Lance Riddell after he had been on the staff for 10 years.

The Bulldogs made the playoffs last year and have the majority of that team returning, albeit with a new quarterback and Riddell says that familiarity between the team and the staff should help the bulldogs make another push towards the postseason.

Banquete is in the mostly-Coastal Bend district with local teams Odem, Hebbronville and Taft and newcomer George West. Santa Rosa and Monte Alto are in that mix as well.