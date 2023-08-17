Blitz Preview: Banquete Bulldogs

The Bulldogs are looking to build off a .500 record last season.

BANQUETE, Texas — The Banquete Bulldogs are looking to get back into the playoff picture after missing out in 2022.

Banquete is heading in year two under Head Coach Lance Riddell. Riddell lead the Bulldogs to a 5-5 record in his first year at the helm after previously serving as an assistant with Banquete for 10 years.

Riddell says the Bulldogs will be younger than last season, but that the returners he does have back have been working well with the new starters. Banquete has six back on offense and four back on defense.