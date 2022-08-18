Blitz Preview: Beeville Jones Trojans

Beeville reached the area round last season, but so did three other teams in their new district.

BEEVILLE, Texas — The Beeville Trojans once again find itself in a stacked district heading into the 2022 season.

The UIL didn't do the Trojans any favors with realignment as they leave the district that had some powerhouses in it only to get back into one that now features Rockport-Fulton, Pleasanton and Port Lavaca Calhoun. All those teams in addition to Beeville Jones reached at least the second round last season.

The Trojans return over half their starters from last year's area round team including a pair of running backs in the Slot-T offense and Coach Chris Soza says that while it will indeed be a tough district again, it's one that the Trojans might be able to find success in with a unique offense.