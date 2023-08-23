Blitz Preview: Beeville Jones Trojans

The Trojans felt they gave away an opportunity for a district title last season.

Example video title will go here for this video

BEEVILLE, Texas — The Beeville Jones Trojans aren't content with just making the playoffs like they did last season following a first round exit at the hands of Calallen.

Trojans Head Coach Chris Soza has over half his starters returning as Beeville Jones looks to move up the standings. The Trojans finished in the fourth spot in the district after dropping three straight to end the regular season, all by one possession.

Soza says the offensive and defensive line will be a major strength for the 2023 team as they look to get back to making a deeper run in the postseason. Beeville Jones opens the season Friday on the road against a Sinton team that they defeated last year.