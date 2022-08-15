Blitz Preview: Bishop Badgers

BISHOP, Texas — 2022 will be a season of change for the Bishop Badgers with a new coach and a new class.

Bishop moved up to 4A-Div. II and moved on from Head Coach Louie Rodriguez. Replacing him will be Rigo Morales who comes over after serving as an assistant as Carroll for 10 years.

Morales does have the luxury of his team being guaranteed a playoff spot in the four team District 16, but he says for his team it's all about getting better throughout the season and playing its best ball heading into the second week of November.