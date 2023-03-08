Blitz Preview: Bishop Badgers

The Bishop Badgers were one of best stories in the Coastal Bend last year with Coach Rigo Morales taking over, leading the program to a co-district championship and getting it a sorely needed playoff win.
The Badgers' bi-district win over West Oso was the first since the Clinton administration was nearing its end in 1999. Bishop is guaranteed a playoff spot thanks to being in a wide-open four-team district with Port Isabel, Raymondville and La Grulla. But Coach Morales knows the seeding will definitely matter come November.
The Badgers open the season Thursday, August 24th against former district foe London out of Class 3A.