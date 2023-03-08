Blitz Preview: Bishop Badgers

The Bishop Badgers were one of best stories in the Coastal Bend last year with Coach Rigo Morales taking over, leading the program to a co-district championship and getting it a sorely needed playoff win.

The Badgers' bi-district win over West Oso was the first since the Clinton administration was nearing its end in 1999. Bishop is guaranteed a playoff spot thanks to being in a wide-open four-team district with Port Isabel, Raymondville and La Grulla. But Coach Morales knows the seeding will definitely matter come November.