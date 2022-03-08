Blitz Preview: Calallen Wildcats

Steve Campbell had been a faithful assistant to Phil Danaher for nearly four decades and now he takes on the mantle from the legendary coach.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Calallen Wildcats have a new head coach for the first time since 1984 with Steve Campbell officially taking over for Texas's' all-time winningest coach, Phil Danaher who retired earlier this year.

It's not exactly a fresh start for the cats since Campbell had been right by Danaher's side during those 38 years, the majority of those as defensive coordinator. So for Campbell and the players it's not a huge transition on the field, but filling the void left by Danaher's huge presence is a bit tougher to overcome.