x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Friday Night Sports Blitz

Blitz Preview: Calallen Wildcats

The 'Cats have big hopes of a deep playoff run again despite a major roster overhaul.

More Videos

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Calallen Wildcats might have a lot of fresh faces on the field in 2023, but the expectations are always the same.

Calallen lost a whopping 32 seniors from last year's team that reach the state quarterfinal in Class 4A Div. I. The 'Cats do have two anchors returning: senior running back Luke Medina and junior linebacker Jude Hernandez.

For the Wildcats and Head Coach Steve Campbell, inexperience is never an excuse. The expectation once again is "reload, not rebuild." Calallen will once again be a favorite to win District 14-4A Div. I alongside rival Alice.

Credit: KIII
Calallen coach Steve Campbell looks to lead the 'Cats on a deep playoff run again despite a big roster overhaul.

Before You Leave, Check This Out