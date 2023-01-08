Blitz Preview: Calallen Wildcats

The 'Cats have big hopes of a deep playoff run again despite a major roster overhaul.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Calallen Wildcats might have a lot of fresh faces on the field in 2023, but the expectations are always the same.

Calallen lost a whopping 32 seniors from last year's team that reach the state quarterfinal in Class 4A Div. I. The 'Cats do have two anchors returning: senior running back Luke Medina and junior linebacker Jude Hernandez.