Blitz Preview: Calallen Wildcats

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Calallen Wildcats might have a lot of fresh faces on the field in 2023, but the expectations are always the same.
Calallen lost a whopping 32 seniors from last year's team that reach the state quarterfinal in Class 4A Div. I. The 'Cats do have two anchors returning: senior running back Luke Medina and junior linebacker Jude Hernandez.
For the Wildcats and Head Coach Steve Campbell, inexperience is never an excuse. The expectation once again is "reload, not rebuild." Calallen will once again be a favorite to win District 14-4A Div. I alongside rival Alice.