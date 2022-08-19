Blitz Preview: Falfurrias Jersey Bulls

FALFURRIAS, Texas — Our Friday Night Sports Blitz previews continue with just one week to go until the season debut of the Blitz and one team looking for a breakthrough year, the Falfurrias Jersey Bulls.
Falfurrias is now in year three under Head Coach Ruben Garcia and even though the Bulls went just 1-9 last year, this season could be the year for the turnaround.
Fal has an experienced team back on both sides of the ball and if the prediction from Dave Campbell's Football Magazine comes true, the Jerseys could find themselves in the playoffs for the first time since making it in back to back seasons in 2015 and 2016.
Fal opens the season next Friday with a home game against Santa Maria out of the Valley.