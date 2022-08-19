Blitz Preview: Falfurrias Jersey Bulls

The Jerseys look to end a six year playoff drought and could if a certain prediction holds true.

FALFURRIAS, Texas — Our Friday Night Sports Blitz previews continue with just one week to go until the season debut of the Blitz and one team looking for a breakthrough year, the Falfurrias Jersey Bulls.

Falfurrias is now in year three under Head Coach Ruben Garcia and even though the Bulls went just 1-9 last year, this season could be the year for the turnaround.

SIGHTS AND SOUNDS:

Falfurrias Edition🏈 The Jerseys had a scrimmage against Robstown tonight. Tomorrow, on @kiii3news @ 10 p.m., we'll hear from head fb coach, Ruben Garcia. This will be his third season as head coach in Fal!@ChrisThomasson7 @kiii3sports pic.twitter.com/oWQJfqpZH0 — Ashley Gonzalez (@ashley_gonz14) August 19, 2022

Fal has an experienced team back on both sides of the ball and if the prediction from Dave Campbell's Football Magazine comes true, the Jerseys could find themselves in the playoffs for the first time since making it in back to back seasons in 2015 and 2016.