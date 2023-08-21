x
Blitz Preview: Falfurrias Jersey Bulls

The Jersey Bulls look to build on last year's success, but with a new coach on the sideline.

The Falfurrias Jersey Bulls enjoyed a turnaround season last year and now look to continue that trend with a new coach.

The Jerseys returned to the playoffs for the first time since 2016, but saw the exit of coach Ruben Garcia who went down the road to Kingsville King. Enter new, and former coach Arturo Garcia, who was the head coach of the Jersey Bulls from 2005 to 2009.

Arturo Garcia returns to the Falfurrias sideline where he coached in the mid to late 2000s.

Fal returns seven on offense and six on defense and Coach Garcia says his seniors have done a great job of accepting the slight changes here and there as the Jerseys look to build on what the previous staff started.

Falfurrias opens the season this Friday night on the road at Santa Maria.

🚨👀🗣️🚨 SIGHTS AND SOUNDS from last Friday's scrimmage between Falfurrias and Robstown! I'll have preview with both tonight on KIII 3 News: 6 PM - Robstown 10 PM - Falfurrias #3SportsBlitz Sports Blitz - KIII 3 News Brandon Schaff TV

Posted by Chris Thomasson at KIII 3News on Monday, August 21, 2023

