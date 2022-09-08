Blitz Preview: Flour Bluff Hornets

The Hornets are coming off the best season in their history, but must replace some key positions.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Flour Bluff Hornets made program history last season, notching their first ever state quarterfinal win in the final moments against Veterans Memorial.

Now, Chris Steinbruck's team drops down a division as they look for another run. The Hornets will be down in 5A-Division II this year after previously opting up to play local competition.

Flour bluff will be in a mostly Valley district, but will also compete against Gregory-Portland, the team they won a slugfest with in the third round.

The Bluff must replace longtime starting quarterback Nash Villegas who's off to the baseball at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and offensive lineman Johnny Dickson who's now at Virginia Tech.

QB Johnny Paluseo now takes over under center as Coach Steinbruck knows it'll be an early learning process with some stout non-district games against Boerne, Calallen, Alice and Rockport-Fulton.