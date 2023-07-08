Blitz Preview: Flour Bluff Hornets

The Hornets are back with big expectations again after three consecutive trips to the fourth round or deeper.

Monday was the first day of practice for teams that did spring ball and that includes the Flour Bluff Hornets.

The Hornets were braving the afternoon heat as Coach Chris Steinbruck's team is coming off a district championship and a third straight run to the state quarterfinal or deeper.

Flour Bluff has over half its starters returning, but must replace a majority of the offensive and defensive lines. The hornets have one of the toughest non-district schedules in the viewing area, including a season opener against #2 Boerne out of 4A Division I, a road game against rival Calallen and another Coastal Bend foe in Alice.

Steinbruck says it's those early season battles that will get his team ready for what they'll see down the line.