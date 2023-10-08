x
Blitz Preview: George West Longhorns

The Longhorns will be looking to make their ninth playoff appearance in the last 10 seasons.

The George West Longhorns are looking to continue to rise back up the Class 3A ranks in 2023.

The Horns had a decent rebound season last year under then-new Head Coach Brent Bennett. Bennett got GW back into the playoffs after a 1-9 season in 2021, their worst mark in over a decade.

Bennett says as good as taking that first step was last season, he wants to see the same consistency out of his guys on gamedays that he does in practice, now they're heading into year two of his system.

George West gets a good test early with a home game against rival San Diego on Friday, August 25th.

