Blitz Preview: Gregory-Portland Wildcats

The Wildcats reached the third round of the playoffs last year, but Coach Brent Davis says the expectations at G-P have now been raised.

PORTLAND, Texas — The Gregory-Portland Wildcats are a tradition-rich program that's been starving for a winner for awhile now and Head Coach Brent Davis finally got them going in the right direction last season.

The Wildcats are coming off a season in which they won a co-district championship with Veterans Memorial and then took Flour Bluff to the limit in a third round slugfest in the Alamodome.

Now, Coach Davis has a good amount of starters returning on both sides of the ball including a solid set of skill kids lead by the senior backfield duo of running back Dalvin Batts and quarterback Brandon Redden.

Davis says while last year was a nice turnaround year for the program in his first season, the expectation has been raised and for him and the Wildcats, it's not just a pipe dream.

G-P opens the season Thursday, August 25th with the "Battle of the Wildcats" against longtime rival Calallen.