Blitz Preview: Gregory-Portland Wildcats

The Wildcats were tabbed by Dave Campbell's to appear in the state quarterfinal this season.

PORTLAND, Texas — There are several Coastal Bend teams that are looking to make big runs in 2023 and one of those is up at Gregory-Portland.

The Wildcats return about seven starters on both sides of the ball from a team that reached the area round.

Head Coach Brent Davis has big size on his offensive line and returning quarterback Reed Dooms who started almost every game last season after coming in as an injury substitution. The then-sophomore was solid in relief with 30 touchdown passes and if he can cut down on some of the turnovers, G-P has a serious chance to make be one of the last teams standing in the area.

The Wildcats were picked by Dave Campbell's Texas Football to go all the way to the state quarters. Coach Davis says the final district game against Flour Bluff could be key to that happening since the winner is likely in a much better situation with playoff seeding.

G-P opens the season next Thursday with the "Battle of the Wildcats" against rival Calallen.