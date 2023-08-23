Blitz Preview: Hebbronville Longhorns

The Longhorns are looking to claim a district crown after coming up just short several seasons in a row.

HEBBRONVILLE, Texas — The Hebbronville Longhorns have been one of the most consistent teams in the Coastal Bend over the last decade, but now they're looking to take the next step.

The Longhorns have made the playoffs every year since 2013, but also haven't advanced past the area round in that time. Head Coach R.J. Montalvo says shoring up the defense and cleaning up the turnovers will be they key to competing with some of the better teams in the region.

Hebbronville returns over half its starters on offense and defense, including all three running backs in Montalvo's Slot-T system. The Longhorns hope that returning experience will help unseat the Taft Greyhounds atop the district after Hebbronville finished as the runner-up yet again, the fifth time in the last six seasons.