Blitz Preview: Ingleside Mustangs

INGLESIDE, Texas — The Ingleside Mustangs have made strides under Coach Hunter Hamrick, but now look to take an even bigger leap in 2022.

The Mustangs have reached the playoffs in three of the last four seasons and Ingleside won a playoff game for the first time in Hamrick's six seasons there. But the Mustangs ran straight into an area round roadblock in the form of Wimberley, a 66-0 shellacking.

August 17, 2022

Over half of the starters from that team are returning and Hamrick says that game showed his team the work they still needed to put in in order to compete in a tough region with the likes of Wimberley, Navarro and rival Sinton.