Blitz Preview: Ingleside Mustangs

The Mustangs are looking to build off a solid regular season with a new head coach.

INGLESIDE, Texas — The Ingleside Mustangs are looking to take the next step in a tough region and now needing to do it with a new head coach.

Travis Chrisman comes back to Ingleside after spending 13 years there as a kid before moving away his sophomore year. The former Boerne Champion offensive coordinator replaces Hunter Hamrick who left for another job after seven years with the Mustangs.

Chrisman inherits a talented roster that has over half its starters returning including North Texas commit Jaydon "JC" Smith and quarterback Aidan Jakobsohn. The new coach says as long as the Mustangs can toughen up a bit throughout the year, they could be ready to compete with rival Sinton and regional power powers like Wimberley and Geronimo Navarro.

Ingleside's got a tough scrimmage with Miller this week before opening up the season on the road at Mathis next Friday. The annual match-up against Sinton will be the final district game on November 3rd.