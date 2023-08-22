Blitz Preview: King Mustangs

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The King Mustangs haven't been to the postseason since 2016 and are coming off a rough two-win season, albeit with both of those wins coming in the final three weeks.

Head Coach Doug Foster's team says it was helpful building that bit of momentum heading into the offseason and they're looking to surprise some teams in 2023. The Mustangs have five back on offense and seven on defense. Foster says the linebacker core and secondary will be one of the keys for his team staying in ballgames.