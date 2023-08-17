Blitz Preview: Kingsville King Brahmas

The Brahmas are looking for a fresh start with a new head coach.

KINGSVILLE, Texas — The Kingsville King Brahmas are looking to snap a three-year playoff drought by bringing in a mostly new coaching staff.

Kingsville King hired Ruben Garcia from Falfurrias as its new head coach and longtime South Texas coach Joe Rios for the offense. It'll be a new look Brahmas team on the field as well, especially on offense with only a couple of returners.

Garcia says there will be some growing pains, but he expects the program to vast signs of improvement sooner rather than later. The Brahmas open the season next Thursday on the road at Robstown.