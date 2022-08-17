Blitz Preview - Kingsville King Brahmas

KINGSVILLE, Texas — The Kingsville Kings Brahmas are turning to a famous alum to try and turn around the football program and change the culture.
James Jefferson was promoted to head coach from his defensive coordinator spot after Mike Davila took over sole duties as King's athletic director. Jefferson is a former Brahma who went on to a careers at Texas A&M-Kingsville (then A&I) and then professionally in both the NFL and CFL.
The Brahmas last made the playoffs in 2018 and have a tougher task this season with a new-look district featuring Calallen and Alice at the top among others.