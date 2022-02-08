Blitz Preview: London Pirates

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The London Pirates are used to competing for district championships. Now, they'll have to knock off some tougher teams in order to come out on top of the standings.
London moves further up north with the likes of regional stalwarts Vanderbilt Industrial and Edna. To help get them ready for that tough slate, London Head Coach Robbie Moreno scheduled the powerhouse Refugio Bobcats in Week 2.
The Pirates have a wealth of skill players returning including senior quarterback Ace Navarijo. Navarijo got hurt late in the season last year and missed the Pirates' area round loss to Lago Vista.