Blitz Preview: London Pirates

The Pirates earned the fourth spot in the district last season, but did reach the area round and now have several new starters.

The London Pirates have developed into a model of consistency in their short history in the Coastal Bend.

London will be looking to make it 10 consecutive trips to the playoffs in 2023. But if the Pirates are to continue that streak, they're going to have to do it with some new faces with almost three-quarters of the offense being new starters and just under half the defense.

Head Coach Robbie Moreno knew this offseason, fall camp and early season games would be critical to getting his team ready for what's shaping up to be a tough district once again with the likes of Edna and Vanderbilt Industrial. London will be taking on Refugio (#1-2A Div. I) for the second straight season in non-district play.