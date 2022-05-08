Blitz Preview: Moody Trojans

Moody lost its three-headed running back monster to graduation, but the Trojans bring back their QB and a more experienced line.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Moody Trojans leaned heavily on its three running backs in recent year, but Darrell Nation, DQ Lindsey and Nathaniel Sada are no where to be found in camp this year after graduating.

Instead, returning quarterback Jon-Michael Ortega will be shouldering more of the load. And whereas the line Trojans' offensive line was young last season, Coach Mike Cantu sees now sees it as more of a strength as the Trojans hope to crack the top four in the CCISD and Victoria district.

Moody will open the season on the road against Tuloso-Midway on Friday, August 26th, which will also be the first Friday Night Sports Blitz of the season.