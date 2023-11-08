Blitz Preview: Moody Trojans

The Trojans are looking to bounce back after a rough 2022.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — To say last season was a struggle for the Moody Trojans would be an understatement.

Coach Mike Cantu's Trojans hit one of the low points of the program with a winless season at 0-10. Cantu has spent the offseason trying to build up confidence in the mostly new look roster.

The longtime Moody coach says depth will be an issue, but that his guys have shown signs that they're willing to put up a fight this season.