Blitz Preview: Odem Owls

The Owls have an upper classmen-heavy team, but one largely lacking in starting experience.

ODEM, Texas — The Odem Owls have developed into one of the most consistent programs in the Coastal Bend, but they're having to reload this season.

The Owls lost about 15 seniors from last year's team that went unbeaten during the regular season and reached the area round. That includes two-time reigning district MVP running back Marcus Martinez.

But despite the losses, they do have senior quarterback Hunter Dawson returning and for the Owls it's not a matter of rebuilding, but rather retooling as they gun for a third straight district title.

