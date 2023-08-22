x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Friday Night Sports Blitz

Blitz Preview: Odem Owls

3News' Chris Thomasson talks with Owls Coach Armando Huerta on what went wrong in a rare losing season for Odem in 2022.

More Videos

ODEM, Texas — The Odem Owls are looking for a bounce back year after suffering their first losing season in 13 years.

The Owls went just 1-9 in 2022 after previously being a Coastal Bend playoff staple. Coach Armando Huerta's team went 0-7 in one possession games.

Huerta says the biggest keys this offseason were focusing on red zone and 3rd down defense, as well as special teams. He hopes by tweaking those things, the Owls will at least be more competitive as they look for a return to the postseason.

Odem open the season at home Friday against Karnes City.

Before You Leave, Check This Out