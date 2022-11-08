Blitz Preview: Orange Grove Bulldogs

The Bulldogs were in need of some stability and former Coach Brent Kornegay seemingly was the perfect man for that job.

ORANGE GROVE, Texas — It's a season of change for the Orange Bulldogs with a new coach,0 a new quarterback and even a new class.

The Bulldogs are moving up to 4A-Div. II and who better to lead them to the higher class than former coach Brent Kornegay who came out of retirement to take over for Mark Delpercio on the sideline. Korneygay was the Bulldogs' coach back in the 2000's and most recently was at George West where he retired following the 2020 season.

It was a quarterback carousel for Orange Grove this offseason with prolific Elite 11 QB Cutter Stewart transferring to Alice and senior Mark Lopez coming over from Banquete after throwing for over 2,000 yards for the Bulldogs last year.

Kornegay says he knows his team will have to compete even harder up in Class 4A, but it's a challenge he's got them ready for in his short amount of time there.