Blitz Preview: Orange Grove Bulldogs

The Bulldogs reached the second round, but looking to advance further in a tough region.

ORANGE GROVE, Texas — The Orange Grove Bulldogs might be one of the smallest schools in class 4A, but they always have big expectations.

Orange Grove went 7-5 last year under first year Head Coach Brent Kornegay, who came out of retirement for his second stint with the Bulldogs after a successful run at George West. OG reached the second round before running into a buzzsaw in state runner-up Wimberley.

🚨Sights and sounds🚨with the Orange Grove Bulldogs from last night's scrimmage against Moody! I'll have the Bulldogs' season preview coming up on KIII 3 News at 6 PM and the Trojans' at 10 PM, along with their own 👀&🗣️ posted later tonight. #3SportsBlitz Posted by Chris Thomasson at KIII 3News on Friday, August 11, 2023

The Bulldogs have a good amount of returners including speedy back Diego Garza and Kornegay says he expects his team to be even more competitive after a full offseason and going into year two of his system.