Blitz Preview: Orange Grove Bulldogs

ORANGE GROVE, Texas — The Orange Grove Bulldogs might be one of the smallest schools in class 4A, but they always have big expectations.
Orange Grove went 7-5 last year under first year Head Coach Brent Kornegay, who came out of retirement for his second stint with the Bulldogs after a successful run at George West. OG reached the second round before running into a buzzsaw in state runner-up Wimberley.
The Bulldogs have a good amount of returners including speedy back Diego Garza and Kornegay says he expects his team to be even more competitive after a full offseason and going into year two of his system.
Orange Grove opens the season at home against Hebbronville two weeks from Friday.