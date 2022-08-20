Blitz Preview: Premont Cowboys look to dominate district; John Paul II on their third coach in three seasons

Head Coach Frank Bacy is the third head coach in three seasons for the program. He is also a familiar face to South Texas with over 40 years of experience.

TEXAS, USA — PREMONT:

The Cowboys are no stranger to winning district and making post-season. Head Coach Ruben Cantu said the Cowboys have a lot of familiar faces returning.

"We got a lot of speed which is good. We have a lot of experience. We lost some of our physical kids but we got a lot of skilled kids. We have the same offensive line, so we should be good," said Cantu.

Premont's first game is on Friday, August 26th against Monte Alto.

JOHN PAUL II:

Head Coach Frank Bacy is the third head coach in three seasons for the program. Bacy is also a familiar face to South Texas with over 40 years of experience. He said this team is starting from scratch, from the staff to the players.

"We're doing a lot of teaching. We have five returning starters and eight returning players. We have 22 news kids. Most of them haven't played football," said Bacy.

John Paul has seven non-district games to prepare for their three district games.

