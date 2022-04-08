Blitz Preview: Ray Texans

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Ray Texans still have a young team heading into the 2022 season, but unlike last year, it's one that has some experience.
The Texans are coming off a 1-9 campaign where they weren't able to be competitive in a lot of games. The returners are mostly sophomores and juniors and they say that rough year helped serve as motivation heading into the offseason.
Ray last reached the playoffs in 2018 and the few seniors on the team have only been a part of five wins in that stretch.
"It's like a broken record and it just keeps playing, but now we have to fix it," says senior safety Jacob Longoria. "We've got to let that song go."