Blitz Preview: Ray Texans

The Texans are hoping a more experienced team can help turn around what's been a rough stretch for the program.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Ray Texans still have a young team heading into the 2022 season, but unlike last year, it's one that has some experience.

The Texans are coming off a 1-9 campaign where they weren't able to be competitive in a lot of games. The returners are mostly sophomores and juniors and they say that rough year helped serve as motivation heading into the offseason.

Ray last reached the playoffs in 2018 and the few seniors on the team have only been a part of five wins in that stretch.



"It's like a broken record and it just keeps playing, but now we have to fix it," says senior safety Jacob Longoria. "We've got to let that song go."

Sights and sounds from the Ray Texans as part of our #3SportsBlitz preview tour! Sr. S Jacob Longoria Jr. C Adam Gonzales Craig Charlton's team opens the season with Laredo Nixon on the 26th. Sports Blitz - KIII 3 News KIII 3 News Ashley Gonzalez Posted by Chris Thomasson at KIII 3News on Thursday, August 4, 2022