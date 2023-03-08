Blitz Preview: Ray Texans

The Texans are hoping a senior-heavy team can get past some tough district scheduling.

Example video title will go here for this video

The Ray Texans finally have a senior-heavy team with the majority of the starters having played together for two years.

Coach Craig Charlton's team started out well last season with three straight non-district wins before the Texans opened district with four losses against the eventual four playoff teams: Miller, Veterans Memorial, Victoria West and Victoria East. That lead to an even longer losing streak with losses to King and Carroll officially taking them out of postseason contention.

It's the same challenging schedule that Ray faces this season, but with so many returning experience, the Texans say they're not planning on letting one bad play or even a bad loss lead to a snowball effect like in years past.

The Texans will hit the road to Laredo to take on the Nixon Mustangs in the season opener on Friday, August 25th.