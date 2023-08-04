Blitz Preview: Refugio Bobcats

The Bobcats open up 2023 the favorite to win their sixth state title after coming up just short last season.

The Refugio Bobcats are back and hungrier than ever after coming up just short in 2022.

Head Coach Jason Herring's team opens the season ranked #1 in Class 2A Division I after falling to Hawley in the state championship game. Refugio finally got over the Shiner hurdle in the state quarterfinal and now find themselves the favorite to hoist their sixth state title.

The Bobcats have a wealth of talent back with state track gold medalist Ernest Campbell being the fastest man in the state at wideout and junior Kelan Brown back at quarterback for his third year starting for varsity. Between the offensive talent and the majority back on defense, the Bobcats say the goal once again is state title or bust, but now, they're the alphas.