Blitz Preview: Refugio Bobcats

Shiner is one of the teams in the way of the Bobcats reaching the top of the hill. The last time Refugio hoisted the state title was 2019.

REFUGIO, Texas — Since the 2020 season, a familiar rival has kept the bobcats from reaching state. The Shiner Comanches.

"The reason we got beat by the state champs, Shiner the last two years is they out physical us on the offensive and defensive fronts so our whole mentally when we walked off the field in Victoria last year was that we have to be a more physical team," said Refugio Head Football Coach, Jason Herring.

But this year, the Bobcats are working to end the drought.

"We're going to be a downhill, smash mouth football team on offense and we're going to be a very aggressive physical smash mouth defense," Herring added, "we're changing our offense, we're changing our defense".

Instead of waiting for solid post-season competition, the Bobcats stacked their preseason.

"We're going to open up with Hitchcock which will be the best opening team which we've played in years. Then we got Edna who's ranked in the top ten in 3A, Hitchcock is 3A, Bishop is 4A, Corpus Christi London is 3A. We're not playing anyone our size for that reason," said Herring.

There's a culture to rebuild, since only a handful of these guys saw state for themselves back in 2019.

"I just want to be a leader to the young ones, and pick them up when they're down and roll with them," said Kaleb Brown, a junior Running Back and Linebacker.

The goal is getting the job done as a team.

"Big shoes to fill but we'll get it done," said Chai Whitmire, a junior Receiver and Safety.

The Bobcats open their season in Hitchcock on the 26th.

