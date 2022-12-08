x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Friday Night Sports Blitz

Blitz Preview: Robstown Pickers

Coach Gage Perry looks lead the Pickers back to the playoffs and end the 12-year drought.

More Videos

ROBSTOWN, Texas — It's been a whopping 12 years since Robstown has made the playoffs. But that doesn't mean it can't happen for this year's group of Pickers.

Coach Gage Perry says Robstown is closer to the postseason than most think after being in several games last season. Then-Head Coach Doug Wood had the Pickers in contention for district titles in the late 2000s, so it can be done.

Robstown is in a five-team Coastal Bend district this year, so as little as one win could clinch a postseason berth.  

It's a combined sights and sounds tonight from Robstown and San Diego's scrimmage! Both teams' previews will be posted online later tonight. #3SportsBlitz Sports Blitz - KIII 3 News KIII 3 News

Posted by Chris Thomasson at KIII 3News on Friday, August 12, 2022

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out