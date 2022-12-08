Blitz Preview: Robstown Pickers

ROBSTOWN, Texas — It's been a whopping 12 years since Robstown has made the playoffs. But that doesn't mean it can't happen for this year's group of Pickers.

Coach Gage Perry says Robstown is closer to the postseason than most think after being in several games last season. Then-Head Coach Doug Wood had the Pickers in contention for district titles in the late 2000s, so it can be done.