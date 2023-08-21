Blitz Preview: Robstown Pickers

The Pickers haven't been to the playoffs since 2010, a streak they're looking to put an end to this season.

Example video title will go here for this video

Fewer teams in the Coastal Bend have longer playoff droughts than Robstown with the Pickers last reaching the playoffs in 2010, basically when the current players were toddlers.

Robstown has more experience back than any other team in the viewing area with a whopping 10 back on both sides of the ball. Head Coach Gage Perry says this should be the payoff year with most of the roster entering their year under his system.

Robstown is one of many area teams opening up their season this Thursday. The Pickers will host the H.M. King Brahmas out of Kingsville at 7 PM.