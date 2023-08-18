Blitz Preview: Rockport-Fulton Pirates

Jacob Bible takes over a Pirates program looking for a return to deep playoff runs.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROCKPORT, Texas — The Rockport-Fulton Pirates are in for a fresh start in 2023 with a new head coach for the first time in almost a decade and over half the team being new starters.

Jacob Bible comes in after serving as a defensive coordinator for Midlothian Heritage, but also sports a couple of previous head coaching stops on his resume. Bible replaces Jay Seibert who left to take the job at Sweeny and of course took his son, and starting quarterback, Ace Seibert with him.

The new Pirates coach says the players have handled the transition to a new offense and defense well over the offseason and he expects the program to eventually get back to not only making the playoffs, but making deep runs as well.