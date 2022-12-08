Blitz Preview: San Diego Vaqueros

The Vaqueros achieved program history, but now must replace about half their starters.

SAN DIEGO, Texas — The San Diego Vaqueros are coming off a historic season in which they reached the third round, but now they turn the roster over quite a bit heading into 2022.

Head Coach Bo Ochoa says that San Diego lost about half of its starters off that region semifinal team. The Vaqueros do have longtime starting quarterback RJ Valerio back as a senior which helps bring a bit of stability.

But Ochoa says the message to his team is to not be satisfied with what the 2021 team was able to accomplish and for this group to go out and make its own run.