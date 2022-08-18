Blitz Preview: Santa Gertrudis Academy Lions

The Lions have a greater chance at making the postseason in 2022 after just missing out last season.

KINGSVILLE, Texas — The Santa Gertrudis Academy Lions are one of those Coaslat Bend teams that's always right on the cusp of the playoffs.

SGA missed out on the postseason by one game last year and with a fairly experienced team returning and a little help from district realignment, the Lions have a real chance to crack the top four and play into mid-November.

London moved out of the district and so the Lions now will compete with San Diego, Lyford, Rio Hondo. Falfurrias and Progreso. SGA hosts Riviera Kaufer to open the season next week in non-district play.