Blitz Preview: Santa Gertrudis Academy Lions

KINGSVILLE, Texas — The Santa Gertrudis Academy Lions are hoping a new head coach can get them back into the playoffs.

SGA promoted Frank Galvan Jr. from his defensive coordinator spot back in May. Galvan looks to lead the Lions to their first postseason appearance since 2016. Santa Gertrudis Academy just missed out last year, finishing one game behind Lyford for the fourth spot.

The focus during fall camp has been on the offense according to Galvan with a switch over to the triple option. SGA will show off the new offense for the first time Friday when the Lions pay a visit to Riviera Kaufer.