Blitz Preview: Sinton Pirates

The Pirates once again have high expectations despite a high roster turnover.

SINTON, Texas — The Sinton Pirates are one of the Coastal Bend stalwarts that you can always count on making a postseason run. But if the Pirates are going to advance further this season, they're going to have to do it with a bunch of fresh faces.

The Pirates had a good amount of turnaround with only four starters back on offense and six on defense. That includes the graduation of the twin brothers backfield duo of Rylan and Rene Galvan. Coach Michael Troutman says its the coaches' job to get the new starters ready because losing at Sinton just isn't an option.

The Pirates have a front loaded non-district schedule with games against Beeville Jones, Rockport-Fulton, Port Lavaca Calhoun and Edna, all projected to be playoff teams.