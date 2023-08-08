Blitz Preview: Sinton Pirates

It's been eight years since the Pirates were last in a state quarterfinal as Sinton looks to end that streak this season.

SINTON, Texas — The Sinton Pirates always have big expectations… but could this be the year that the Pirates take the next step and compete for a region title?

The Pirates are coming off their third straight district title, but were sent home in the second round for the second straight season. It's been eight years since Sinton last reached a state quarterfinaL, a long stretch by their own program standards, but it also goes to show just how tough Region IV is in 4A Division II.

Coach Troutman returns about nine on offense and just four on defense, but there is a learning curve for both sides with the Pirates sporting a new up tempo offense.

Sinton opens the season at home against a Beeville Jones team that they fell to last year. That game will be Friday, August 25th.