Blitz Preview: Taft Greyhounds

The Greyhounds finished third in the district last season and had an early playoff exit. They're hoping an experienced team can push further in 2022.

TAFT, Texas — The Taft Greyhounds are starting to get used to reaching the playoffs, but that's no longer good enough.

The Greyhounds have reached the postseason three straight years, but only have one playoff win in that stretch. Taft has an experienced roster returning, especially at the skill positions lead by junior quarterback Jay Acosta.

The Greyhounds know in order to give themselves a chance at a deeper playoff run, they're going to have to finish higher in the district standings and that means getting through the likes of rival Odem and Hebbronville.