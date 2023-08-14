Blitz Preview: Taft Greyhounds

TAFT, Texas — Our latest stop on the Friday Night Sports Blitz preview tour takes us over to Taft, where the Greyhounds are looking to build off their best season in decades.
The Greyhounds reached the region semifinals for the first time since 1982. They'll have a new man at the helm as Joe Riojas comes over to lead his alma mater after serving as an assistant at London. He replaces J.R. Castellano who moved over to Alice.
Riojas has a talented team returning including dual threat quarterback J.J. Acosta, who racked up over 50 total touchdowns last season.
The new coach says there wasn't much to change with these Greyhounds already headed down the right track. Taft opens the season next Thursday on the road at Skidmore-Tynan.